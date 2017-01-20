Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Telecoms and Related IT Services Enterprise Bundle 2017" newsletter to their offering.
Market Intelligence in a Box' for the UK Market for Telecoms and Related IT Services:
Performance:
Annual Report 'UK Enterprise Segment Communication Service Providers' (Market Analysis, Market Sizing, Competitor Profiles)
In-Depth Profiles (Currently 62) Also Supplied Individually
Regular Updates in Response to Significant Market Events
Sales Marketing Collateral (Can Be Tailored to Customer's Needs)
Analyst Access
News:
25 Newsletters Focused on the UK Enterprise Market
Companies Mentioned
1&1 Internet
BT
Channel Telecom
Chess
Cobweb
Colt
Convergence Group
CORETX
Daisy
Databarracks
Datanet
EE
Elite Telecom
Entanet
Exponential-e
Fluidata
Freedom Communications
Fujitsu
Gamma
GCI
HighNet
Hyperoptic
Nine Group
Node4
O2
Olive
SoConnect
Spitfire
SSE Enterprise Telecoms
TalkTalk Business
Timico
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Virgin Media Business
Virtual1
Vodafone
For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4bchz/uk_telecoms_and
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005456/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Computing Services