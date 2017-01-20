Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Enterprise Communication Service Provider Profiles" report to their offering.
This authoritative and comprehensive 1,081 page report profiles and compares 62 key providers of communications and related IT services to UK enterprises.
The Report Includes the Following:
Expert and in-depth market analysis (PEST, sizing, segmentation, positioning, technology and benchmarking)
Detailed profiles of and insight into the leading 62 service providers
Data and analysis from the strategic level through to products, services and channels to market
Key Conclusions:
Businesses across all sectors and geographies are evolving towards the 'Digital Enterprise'
ICT is inverting the value chain around increasingly empowered customers
Traditional silo' products, systems and organizations cannot address this new market model service providers must evolve or face probable extinction
There is now clear evidence that service providers focused on traditional fixed and mobile services are seeing revenues stagnate and fall
Organic growth is being delivered by providers that are tuned into the cloud, next-generation services and managed solutions
In a market where WhatsApp can grow to one billion monthly active users in six years and Amazon Web Services generates $10 billion in revenues after 10 years, service providers need to avoid any complacency
The future market will be based on hybrid collections of cloud services, with ownership of the customer relationship the ultimate goal
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Analysis
3. Benchmarked Suppliers
4. Supplier Profiles
1&1 Internet
Abzorb
Adapt
BT
Channel Telecom
Colt
Convergence Group
CORETX
Daisy
Databarracks
Datanet
EE
Elite Telecom
Freedom Communications
Fujitsu
Gamma
Intercity Technology
Interoute
KCOM
Level 3
O2
Olive
Peach Technologies
Pennine Telecom
Plusnet
Rackspace
Redcentric
SSE Enterprise Telecoms
TalkTalk Business
Timico
True Telecom
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Virgin Media Business
Virtual1
Vodafone
