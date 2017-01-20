Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Enterprise Communication Service Provider Profiles" report to their offering.

This authoritative and comprehensive 1,081 page report profiles and compares 62 key providers of communications and related IT services to UK enterprises.

The Report Includes the Following:

Expert and in-depth market analysis (PEST, sizing, segmentation, positioning, technology and benchmarking)

Detailed profiles of and insight into the leading 62 service providers

Data and analysis from the strategic level through to products, services and channels to market

Key Conclusions:

Businesses across all sectors and geographies are evolving towards the 'Digital Enterprise'

ICT is inverting the value chain around increasingly empowered customers

Traditional silo' products, systems and organizations cannot address this new market model service providers must evolve or face probable extinction

There is now clear evidence that service providers focused on traditional fixed and mobile services are seeing revenues stagnate and fall

Organic growth is being delivered by providers that are tuned into the cloud, next-generation services and managed solutions

In a market where WhatsApp can grow to one billion monthly active users in six years and Amazon Web Services generates $10 billion in revenues after 10 years, service providers need to avoid any complacency

The future market will be based on hybrid collections of cloud services, with ownership of the customer relationship the ultimate goal

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Analysis

3. Benchmarked Suppliers

4. Supplier Profiles

1&1 Internet

Abzorb

Adapt

BT

Channel Telecom

Colt

Convergence Group

CORETX

Daisy

Databarracks

Datanet

EE

Elite Telecom

Freedom Communications

Fujitsu

Gamma

Intercity Technology

Interoute

KCOM

Level 3

O2

Olive

Peach Technologies

Pennine Telecom

Plusnet

Rackspace

Redcentric

SSE Enterprise Telecoms

TalkTalk Business

Timico

True Telecom

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Virgin Media Business

Virtual1

Vodafone

