Global Home Security Product & Solutions Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: A Leading Trend for the $74 Billion Market is the Growing Usage of Smartphones for Remote Monitoring - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Home Security Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Product, Solution - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Home Security Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $74.28 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Home security solutions across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing usage of smartphones for remote monitoring, increasing count of smart phone and tablet users, electronic security equipment is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities, recent technological developments of Home Security Solutions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on solution the market is categorized into intercom system, access control & management solution, video surveillance solution, integrated security solution, intruder alarm solution, fire protection system and medical alert system. Video surveillance solution further divided into ip-based systems, analog and other systems.

Based on product market is categorized into cameras, fire sprinklers & extinguishers, electronic locks, panic buttons, alarms and sensors. Electronic locks further segmented into electromechanical door locks, keypad locks, magnetic strip locks, wireless locks, biometric locks and electric strip locks. Based on home type the market is categorized into condominiums, apartments and independent homes.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing usage of smartphones for remote monitoring

3.1.2 Increasing count of smart phone and tablet users

3.1.3 Electronic security equipment is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities

3.1.4 Recent Technological Developments of Home Security Solutions

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Home Security Solutions Market, By Solution

4.1 Intercom System

4.2 Access Control & Management Solution

4.3 Video Surveillance Solution

4.4 Integrated Security Solution

4.5 Intruder Alarm Solution

4.6 Fire Protection System

4.7 Medical Alert System

5 Home Security Solutions Market, By Product

5.1 Cameras

5.2 Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

5.3 Electronic Locks

5.4 Panic Buttons

5.5 Alarms

5.6 Sensors

6 Home Security Solutions Market, By Home Type

6.1 Condominiums

6.2 Apartments

6.3 Independent Homes

7 Home Security Solutions Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Axis Communications AB

9.2 Alarm.Com

9.3 Nortek Security & Control LLC

9.4 ADT Corporation

9.5 HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

9.6 Control4 Corporation

9.7 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

9.8 Tyco International Ltd.

9.9 Allegion PLC

9.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.11 Frontpoint Security Solutions

9.12 Ingersoll Rand

9.13 United Technologies Corporation

9.14 Protect America, Inc

9.15 Assa Abloy AB

9.16 SimpliSafe, Inc.

9.17 Vivint, Inc.

9.18 Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slbs33/home_security

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716