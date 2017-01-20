Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal semiconductor production equipment marketreport. This research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005013/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global semiconductor production equipment market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global semiconductor production equipment market was valued at USD 37.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 52.2 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

The global semiconductor production equipment market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of applications of semiconductor chips. Semiconductors will transform the process of generation, distribution, and consumption of energy. These chips also enable plug-in electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, smart meters, and sensors used for monitoring power lines. The semiconductor content is increasing in vehicles as an attempt to make them smarter.

Competitive vendor landscape

The last couple of years has seen leading equipment manufacturers showing a tendency to carry out M&As with the financially weak but technologically possessed equipment manufacturers. The small- and medium-sized manufacturers who cannot compete with the larger equipment manufacturing companies, tried targeting and penetrating niche market that is ignored by major manufacturers.

"The semiconductor equipment industry is dependent on the investment plans of the semiconductor manufacturing companies. These plans are in order of the up and down cycles of the semiconductor market, thereby affecting equipment manufacturers. Due to the adoption of a wafer fab in the production process, the market has been growing as there are substantial investments in wafer production line," says Navin Rajendra, an industry expert in semiconductor equipment from Technavio

The government and the local semiconductor industry associations have established a national semiconductor equipment development program. The aim of the program is to develop and localize the semiconductor process equipment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55179

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five semiconductor production equipment market vendors

Applied Materials

Applied Materials provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software solutions for the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV) industries, and related industries worldwide. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate integrated circuits or semiconductor chips.

Some of the key products are

Aera4 Mask Inspection

Centura AdvantEdge Mesa Etch

Centura DPN HD Gate Stack

Centura Silvia Etch

ASML

ASML provides advanced technology systems to the semiconductor industry. It offers lithography systems for manufacturing complex ICs for semiconductors or chips. The company's offerings are available all around the globe for IC manufacturers. It also provides support services for advanced process and product applications knowledge.

Some of the key products are

TWINSCAN NXE

TWINSCAN NXT

TWINSCAN XT

YieldStar

KLA-Tencor

The merger of KLA Instruments and Tencor Instruments led to the formation of KLA-Tencor in 1997. The merger made the company the most important process control player in the industry. This is because the new product line of the merging companies included the complete line of yield management services and products from a single country.

Some of the key products are

CIRCL

ICOS CI product family

Archer Series

Therma-Probe

LAM RESEARCH

LAM RESEARCH develops solutions to build smaller, faster, powerful, and power-efficient electronic devices. It supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The products allow chipmakers to build features 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand.

Some of the key products are

Kiyo family

Flex family

ALTUS family

VECTOR family

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron manufactures IC and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan. The product line of Tokyo Electron includes thermal processing, photoresist coating/developing, plasma etching, wet surface preparation, single-wafer chemical-vapor deposition, wafer probing, material modification/doping, corrective etching/trimming, and integrated metrology.

Some of the key products are

TELFORMULA

TELINDY PLUS

TELINDY PLUS IRad

NT333

Browse Related Reports:

Global Semiconductor Micro Components Market 2017-2021

Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displays,computing devices, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005013/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com