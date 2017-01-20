TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- (TSX: ERM) Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Eclipse") is pleased to announce the reinstatement of its distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). As previously announced, the DRIP has been amended as a result of the transition of Eclipse from the Canadian securities regulatory regime for investment funds to the Canadian securities regulatory regime for reporting issuers that are not investment funds, which was effective January 4, 2017. Eligible holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") may elect to participate in the DRIP for common shares beginning with the January 31, 2017 record date.

The DRIP provides Shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvestment monthly dividends in additional common shares of Eclipse, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation ("MCAP") originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $60 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

