DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU) is pleased to announce that it will be releasing earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. Following the close of market the company will also be holding an investor conference call at 4:30PM EST.

The call will be hosted by MarijuanaStocks.com and company CEO James Ballas, in preparation for a strong start to 2017 after making large strides during the previous quarter.

"I look forward to sharing all of the exciting developments with our shareholders and also answering questions that will be helpful to them," said James Ballas, CEO. "This will give our shareholders a real feel for the company, our management, and our commitment to growth."

For those interested in attending the conference call and/or submitting questions, please refer to the following information:

Dial-in Number: 712-775-7031

Meeting ID Number: 576-591-822

If you would like to submit a question then please email to: investors@ubiquitechsoftware.com

All questions must be submitted by 4PM EST on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "believes", and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations

Joe Sirianni

MIDAM Ventures, LLC

305-707-7018

joe@midamir.com



