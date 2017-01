OEG's Polish subsidiaries Baina Investments sp. z o.o. and Silber Investments sp. z o.o. have submitted to the court its bankruptcy petitions. These holding companies own shares in the OEG subsidiary Casino Polonia-Wroclaw sp. z o.o. that per previously published information submitted its bankruptcy petition to the court on January 2, 2017.



The submission of these bankruptcy petitions has no additional direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group.



