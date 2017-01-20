Gorkana Keynote at Eventopedia Discovery Event Highlights Tangible Event ROI from Event Tech

LONDON, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eventopedia - the leading cloud-based venue search platform and demand generation tool for the global meetings & events industry - teamed up with leading global media intelligence company Gorkana at the new etc venues County Hall on Thursday evening to demonstrate the tangible ROI delivered by Event Tech.

Gorkana Event & Marketing Manager, Victoria Morrison, delivered a keynote before joining a panel session moderated by experienced conference host, Jeremy Jacobs, and comprising Event Tech CEOs Mike Piddock of Glisser, and Clemi Hardie of Noodle Live.

A poll run during registration found that 41% of (107) registrants are using Event Tech for their 2017 events, with 48% outlining they "may be" incorporating usage of Event Tech into their 2017 events.

The 60-strong audience of event planners, who were joined by a Facebook live stream audience, learned what practitioners need to know to get a seat at the board table. Victoria Morrison outlined the importance of defining holistic objectives to measure successes through the different stages of the event management process - pre, during and post event. Victoria suggested that the opportunity for technology & data to make a positive difference for event professionals is massive.

"The value of live events is given greater visibility by linking the measurement of Gorkana's tactics back to the organisations' objectives", said Victoria.

In response to brands wanting to hear customers talking of their 'love' for their brand, Victoria continued,

"Events can provide a 'wow' that connects directly with customers, more than other forms of marketing. Being able to measure this more scientifically will be part of the future of event technology and live event marketing."

The event was made available by live stream globally from EventStream Live', a service of London-based Easy TV Ltd. In another world first for Eventopedia, the event featured the first public outing of the beta version integration of EventStream Live with Glisser, the leading platform developed in Microsoft Accelerator allowing presenters to interact with their audience through their presentation deck.

A Glisser poll run during the event found:

77.8% of event planners currently measure the success of their events

The most popular metrics were identified as

27% Attendee satisfaction surveys

9% Show Rate

18% Number of Attendees

46% £ ROI

(Poll size: 58)

Mike Piddock, CEO of Event Tech Glisser, likened the emergence and importance of Event Tech to 1849 San Francisco and the Gold Rush.

"Metrics used in the right way can be transformative for live events. There is a massive opportunity to utilise data - like other sectors - to provide meaningful context to the value of live events, and to help event professionals demonstrate this to colleagues across their businesses who may not understand the impact they are having."

Glisser shared that, on average, 25% of a corporate marketing budget is spent on events, yet it is the piece event planners can measure the least

Attendee, Simon Hughes, an experienced leader and business consultant with over 25 years' experience in developing and managing events in both the public and private sector, worries that the events industry is 'way behind' in comparison to other consumer sectors and the way in which they utilise data. He suggested that the events industry is often constrained by clients who don't like paying for data and research, saying,

"The great thing about event tech is that it is lowering the cost barrier and making it easier for us to present clients with real and meaningful data, allowing more discussion about objectives and strategy, placing event professionals - where we want to be - at the top table with other marketers."

Addressing the issue of clients paying for data, Victoria Morrison, said,

"On average, clients allocate about 10% of their PR budgets on measuring their campaigns. There is no reason why it shouldn't be the same for events."

Clemi Hardie, CEO of Event Tech Noodle Live, identified the need for Event Tech to follow the lead of big tech firms, such as Instagram and Facebook, who create attractive data points that ease the process of exchanging data.

"Computers and data are neat. Human beings are messy. Event professionals may want to track the attendees' journey through an event, but what we've seen so often is that when you look at the data sets, you've got people who didn't check in for the event, but they're checking in for sessions. That's the human aspect of gathering data. That's what makes it a challenge. You still need humans to analyse the data we're gathering. You always will."

Eventopedia COO, Alan Newton, comments: "Our first Eventopedia Discovery event of 2017 followed our familiar format of producing simple educational events providing event managers with thought-provoking content, delivered by industry experts and free from our own narrative. It was pleasing to see that on scale of 1-10 xxx% of attendees felt the event improved their understanding of event ROI."

