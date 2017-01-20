Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentinterventional spine devices market in the USreport. This research report also lists 20 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for MI procedures has driven the interventional spine devices market in the US owing to the increased need for rapid recovery, reduced hospital stays, and better patient outcomes. Such demand has driven the popularity for MI lumbar fusion and facet fixation procedures. The favorable reimbursement scenario in the market led to increased adoption of interventional spine devices. The presence of reforms such as Affordable Care Act in the US has resulted in the increased adoption of kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty devices.

"Manufacturers develop and introduce innovative products to provide and increase patient satisfaction. Key vendors adopt advanced technologies to enhance their product portfolio and decrease competition from new market entrants," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devicesresearch analyst from Technavio

Competitive vendor landscape

The interventional spine devices market in the US is competitive with the presence of large- (Tier-1), medium- (Tier-2) and small-sized companies (Tier-3) companies. The advances in technology and product enhancements will increase the competition among vendors. The advancement in technology and new product launches will increase the competition among the existing vendors during the forecast period.

Top five interventional spine devices market vendors in the US

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes focuses on the therapeutic areas of spinal care, orthopedics, sports medicine, and neurosciences. It offers products, services, programs, and R&D capabilities for the advancement of patient care, and adds clinical and economic value to healthcare systems. It operates as part of the Johnson Johnson family of companies.

Key highlights: In March 2015, the company launched CONFIDENCE SPINAL CEMENT SYSTEM, which is used in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.

Medtronic

Medtronic focuses on providing a broad range of therapies to restore health and extend lives through its technologies, products, and capabilities. It has significant growth opportunities in the emerging markets regarding market share and sales. It experienced 23% growth in the emerging market in FY2015.

Key highlights: In July 2015, the company launched the CD Horizon Solera Voyager spinal system for MI spine procedures. The system is a multiple MI rod insertion alternative to trans-foraminal lumbar interbody fusion procedures.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company focuses on core areas such as peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, and endoscopy. Merit Medical Systems acquired DFINE in July 2016, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merit Medical Systems.

Key highlights: In July 2016, the company acquired DFINE with a cash consideration of USD 97.5 million. With this acquisition, the company expanded its interventional spine division.

St. Jude Medical

St. Jude Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes interventional spine devices. The company offers neurostimulation therapy with the prodigy chronic pain system with burst technology to reduce pain, improve patient satisfaction, and eliminate paresthesia.

Key highlights: In February 2016, the company received the US FDA approval for its Axium Neurostimulator System for dorsal root ganglion to treat chronic intractable pain.

Stryker

Stryker is a medical technology company. The company's products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; endoscopic and communications systems; neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices; patient handling and emergency medical equipment; and other medical devices that are used for various medical specialties.

Key highlights: In October 2015, the company expanded its portfolio of procedural solutions and launched various products in the areas of interventional spinal surgeries.

