

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Friday. Skyworks is currently up by 12.6 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a year.



The jump by Skyworks comes after the wireless handset chip supplier reported better than expected first quarter results and provided upbeat guidance. The company also announced a $500 million stock buyback.



