According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global digital analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% over the next five years due to greater access to user data, which provides deep insights into consumer trends and purchase patterns.

The research report titled 'Global Digital Analytics: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The market is witnessing an increase in cross-device marketing campaigns due to a rapid growth in the number of digital devices and the increased rates of mobile broadband penetration," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh. "Suppliers are increasingly innovating in developing tools and modules to enhance the process of obtaining insights from large and complex data sets via visual dashboards, customized report generation setups, and easy, accessible platforms that are intuitive and user-friendly," added Angad.

Cost Saving Opportunities in the Digital Analytics Market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of digital analytics solutions realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the digital analytics market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Buyers need to engage with service providers that offer real-time data analyses capabilities. This is primarily because real-time insights can help firms make changes to their marketing tactics and offer enhanced value to customers.

An increase in the number of digital channels-in-car entertainment, IoT, smartwatches has driven the volumes of unstructured data upward, which has resulted in businesses using fragmented tools to analyze such data.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers select service providers based on the speed and agility in data processing. The platform should be able to handle multiple data query requirements and generate standard reports in short time frames.

Due to the growth in data volumes, it is imperative that the platform is scalable and is capable of handling both large volumes and traffic surges.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Organizations might have different systems for CRM, e-mail management, tag management, and display advertising. Hence, they need to assess if vendors' digital analytics platforms can be integrated with existing systems to ensure seamless management for reporting and execution.

