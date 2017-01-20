CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Valentine's Day is fast approaching and for SPiN enthusiasts, or those who think they might want to be and are looking for some excitement, a downtown hotel has teamed up with SPiN Chicago for a full night of fun.

The original ping pong social club, SPiN Chicago and Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection are located inside the Marina City complex. The two venues have joined forces in creating a package perfect for getting your pong on and celebrating Valentine's Day.

The SPiN Valentine's Day Package at the Hotel Chicago Downtown includes an overnight stay in the luxury hotel and an hour of pong. Also included is an appetizer, two cocktails and a unique commemorative Ping Pong paddle, branded with a Valentine's Day design. Conveniently situated in the heart of some of Chicago's most popular attractions, this chic Autograph Collection hotel is offering rates starting as low as $299 for this exclusive package.

Bringing people of all ages, gender and backgrounds together through the love and fun of ping pong, SPiN has become a global brand. The social club's location in the Hotel Chicago Downtown complex is an ideal match for a frolicking evening of food, drink and entertainment. Matched with the boutique hotel's guest rooms and suites, on-site amenities and exceptional service, a memorable Valentine's Day event is assured. Can't make it on Valentine's Day? This offer is valid for stays Feb. 11 through Feb. 20, 2017.

Simple, online booking for is available by calling 1-312-245-0333 or visiting the hotel website at http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-rooms/chiax-hotel-chicago-downtown-autograph-collection/. Booking is required by Feb. 10.

About the Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Chic and sophisticated, the Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, welcomes guests with a warm energy that sets the stage for Chicago adventure. Situated in the heart of downtown, the hotel's vibrant location is just steps from top entertainment, restaurants and world-class shopping. Sitting amid the towering skyscrapers that occupy the Chicago skyline, this boutique hotel features over 350 guest rooms and suites across 16 floors and welcomes business and social gatherings with more than 11,000 square feet of stylish, high-tech event space, complete with a staffed on-site business center. Whether setting the stage for a successful business conference, planning a family vacation or a weekend getaway, the Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection has packages, discounts and promotions to help create a relaxed and productive travel experience.

About SPiN

SPiN is a network of international ping pong social clubs that combine a unique mixture of sport, design and entertainment meant to inspire connections and shared experiences. Offering experiences from both day to night, the clubs feature engaging atmospheres such as ping pong courts, a full bar, restaurant and private VIP room. Memberships are available but are not necessary to reserve a ping pong table, take part in the nightly events, tournaments, private ping pong instruction with professional players, and casual socializing and play. Venues are currently located in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco. SPiN Chicago is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please visit: www.wearespin.com wearespin.

