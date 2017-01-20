

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar posted some modest gains against all of its major rivals Friday morning, but has since pared those gains and entered negative territory. Overall, the U.S. currency is little changed at the end of the trading week. There was no U.S. economic data to drive trading on Friday and most investors were focused on the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.



Trump's speech on the steps of the Capitol today held very close to the themes of his presidential campaign. He struck a very populist tone and promised to solve the many problems he believes the nation is facing.



The new president began his remarks by declaring that his inauguration is not merely transferring power from one administration to another but transferring power from Washington back to the people. Trump declared that the people will become the rulers of the nation again and that the forgotten people of the country will be forgotten no longer under his incoming administration.



'From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,' he stated. 'From this day forward, it's going to be only America first.'



Eurozone near-term inflation was forecast to be higher than previous projection on higher oil prices, while longer-term inflation expectations remain unchanged, according to the Survey of Professional Forecasters published by European Central Bank.



Inflation was forecast to be 1.4 percent this year, 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019. That represents an upward revision of 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point to expectations for 2017 and 2018, respectively.



Average longer-term inflation expectations for 2021 remain unchanged at 1.8 percent, the survey showed.



The dollar climbed to an early high of $1.0624 against the Euro Friday, but has since retreated to around $1.0690.



Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost four years in December, Destatis reported Friday. Producer prices rose 1 percent year-on-year in December as expected, the fastest since January 2013, when prices climbed 1.5 percent.



The buck rose to a high of $1.2258 against the pound sterling Friday morning, but has since pulled back to around $1.2360.



U.K. retail sales declined at the fastest pace in more than four years in December as consumers minimized their spending amid rising inflation.



Retail sales volume including auto fuel fell 1.9 percent from November, when it dropped by a marginal 0.1 percent, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. This was bigger than the expected 0.1 percent drop and the largest fall since April 2012.



The greenback reached a high of Y115.386 against the Japanese Yen Friday morning, but has since slipped to around Y114.550.



