MIAMI BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Situated in the epicenter of Miami Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach unveils top-to-bottom updates of the hotel's spa and Club Lounge to kick off 2017. The enhancements cater to the many different types of travelers who call the restored Art Deco building home during their time in Miami. A refreshed design and elevated services, including the innovative Timeless Capsule concept, are integral to the luxury resort's position as a leader in the high-tech wellness space.

"The news of our spa and Club Lounge set the stage for the exciting year to come at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach," said General Manager, Sase Gjorsovski. "In a competitive hospitality market such as Miami, it's integral to offer guests the latest in technology and personal customization, and our exclusive spa treatments and Club experiences will do just that."

HIGH-TECH DESTINATION SPA

An urban retreat at the heart and pulse of the city, The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach now offers a refreshed design, 14 treatment rooms, relaxation pods, ESPA product line, signature destination treatments, and the innovative Timeless Capsule.

Exclusive to The Ritz-Carlton brand, the Timeless Capsule concept is part of the brand's newly established spa brand realities. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is the first and only hotel within North America to currently offer the Timeless Capsule concept. Practical yet innovative, the elliptical room is designed to accommodate time-restricted guests of all ages on an individual or group basis, allowing them to extended or condense their spa experience with minimum human interaction.

Two unique elements to the Timeless Capsule are the ZG Recliner and Fusion + Studio Chair. Created for The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Timeless Capsule, the ZG Recliner is a zero gravity relaxation chair designed to create a state of neutral body positioning. Also first of its kind, The Fusion + Studio Chair offers a hands-free massage with chromo-therapy lighting, heat therapy and a meditative journey via iPad from Louie Schwartzberg.

Newly crafted spa menu speak to the destination of Miami with signature treatments such as the Deco Experience, an indulgent 180-minute head-to-toe prep for your night ahead or Miami Detox for the "day after," bringing balance back to your body.

EXCLUSIVE LOUNGE ELEVATION

A private space reserved for Club Level guests only, The Ritz-Carlton Club® Level is the only VIP hotel lounge in all of South Beach. With color palettes reflecting the azure waters of the Atlantic Ocean and rustic interior finishes inspired by mid-century modern design, the newly enhanced Club offers an inviting and luxurious space to both relax and unwind. A unique set of personal services, experiential events, and culinary presentations throughout the day create a "hotel within a hotel" atmosphere for guests.

The Club Level Lounge will feature bi-weekly "live cooking" demonstrations from Chef du Cuisine Luis Quant and Pastry Chef John Martinez. Guests will be able to taste specialty culinary and confectionary offerings created right before their eyes. Menu items will change weekly based on seasonality and will feature select dishes off the menu of Bistro One LR, the hotel's flagship oceanfront restaurant. Perfect for an intimate happy hour with sweeping views of the Miami sunset, a weekly Cocktail Action Station with seasonal ingredients and custom libations give guests an interactive and personalized experience before taking on the Miami nightlife. Both formal and spontaneous, the new Ritz-Carlton Club® Level embodies a relaxed sensibility while providing a premium product and service.

