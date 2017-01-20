RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The communities of Red Deer, Ponoka, Olds, and Delburne will receive a total of $919,157 through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada 150 Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

Both of the funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us with an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the Canada 150 Fund has allowed hundreds of organizations to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Red Deer and Red Deer Mosaic Red Deer, Alberta $40,000 District Museum Society ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Red Deer Native Celebrating Red Deer, Alberta $48,000 Friendship Society Canada's Strong Indigenous Culture ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Olds Eye of the Lens Olds, Alberta $35,000 Canada - A Digital Story ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). WD is responsible for administering the program in the West.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delburne Curling Upgrade the curling Delburne, Alberta $81,905 Club Society rink ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The City of Red Upgrade the Red Deer, Alberta $500,000 Deer Discovery Canyon Water Park ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Olds Upgrade Centennial Olds, Alberta $104,252 Park ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Ponoka Upgrade Ponoka Ponoka, Alberta $110,000 Arena Complex ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $919,157

