ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The communities of Rocky Mountain House, Seba Beach, Hinton, and Darwell will receive a total of $1,311,059 through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help these communities modernize local recreational facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

Both of the funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"Cultural and recreational activities and facilities form an essential part of every community. The Government of Canada recognizes that investing in them celebrates our heritage and improves the quality of life of all Canadians. These renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are pleased that the Rocky Curling Club received the Canada 150 Community infrastructure investment, in support of the renewed curling rink facility. With our municipal and community group partnership, and funding support from the Government of Canada, we are collectively investing in our community's future. The enhanced curling rink facility will meet the recreational and community gathering needs for our region for many generations to come."

- Pat Alexander, Reeve, Clearwater County.

"Investing in recreational infrastructure promotes a safe, healthy and vibrant community which is essential to personal health and wellness, and reduces the reliance on healthcare and other social services. The Town of Rocky Mountain House acknowledges that the Rocky Curling Club is an asset to the Christenson Sports and Wellness Centre and is supported by the Community."

- His Worship Fred Nash, Mayor, Town of Rocky Mountain House.

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in West-Central Alberta's Community Infrastructure

Announcement by Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). WD is responsible for administering the program in the West.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Camp Health, Hope and Upgrade Camp He Ho Ha Seba Beach, $117,459 Happiness Society Alberta ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Darwell and District Upgrade two baseball Darwell, Alberta $20,600 Agricultural Society diamonds ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rocky Curling Club Upgrade the Rocky Rocky Mountain $150,000 Curling Club House, Alberta ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Hinton Nordic Upgrade outdoor trail Hinton, Alberta $23,000 Skiers lighting at the Hinton Nordic Centre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Hinton Hinton Arts Venue Hinton, Alberta $1,000,000 Renovation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $1,311,059

