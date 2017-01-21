MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FEO) ("Oceanic" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, a total of 1,280,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 10 years expiring on January 20, 2027.

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. (www.oceanicironore.com)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Alan Gorman"

President, Director and Chief Executive Officer

