DEBRETT'S 500 Standout Stats

Finding the fun in the facts!

The DEBRETT'S 500 covers the spectrum of society across 22 sectors, including politics, business, education, law, sport, stage & screen, fashion & art

A celebration of individuals who have demonstrated outstanding qualities of achievement, influence and/or inspiration

230 new entrants from 2016

225 of whom are brand new to the list (45%)

Following publication of the DEBRETT'S 500 list in the Telegraph Magazine today, the following statistics have emerged:



1. SIX SETS OF SIBLINGS ARE ON THE LIST THIS YEAR - talent runs in the family!

BUSINESS - The Barclay Brothers

MUSIC -Skepta (Joseph Adenuga) and Julie Adenuga

SPORT - Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee

ADVERTISING, MARKETING & PR - Roland Rudd and POLITICS - Amber Rudd

PHILANTHROPISTS & ACTIVISTS - Prince William and SPORT - Prince Harry

STAGE & SCREEN - Eddie Redmayne and STAGE & SCREEN - Charlie Redmayne



2. TWO MOTHERS AND SONS - apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

SPORT - Andy Murray and Judy Murray

WAR & PEACE - H.M The Queen and PHILANTHROPISTS - H.R.H The Prince of Wales



3. TWO MARRIED COUPLES - dynamic duos!

SPORT - Jason and Laura Kenny

ART - Iwan Wirth and Manuela Hauser



4. ADDITIONAL INTERESTING FACTS:

The UK's bestselling author of 2016 Joe Wicks moves from Digital & Social to Food & Drink in recognition of his continued influence over the nation's eating habits.

moves from Digital & Social to Food & Drink in recognition of his continued influence over the nation's eating habits. Vloggers remain highly influential in the Digital & Social sector, with Zoella, Tanya Burr and PewdiePie all recognised again this year, and rapper, actor and FIFA commentator KSI joining the 2017 list.

About Debrett's:

Founded in London in 1769, Debrett's has recognised people of influence and achievement in British society for nearly 250 years. In 1769, John Debrett published the first edition of the Peerage, and since 1982, Debrett's has recognised the achievements of over 20,000 people from every sector of society in People of Today. The annual Debrett's 500, launched in 2014, extends its recognition of the most influential, inspiring and high achieving individuals across Britain. Today, the brand works across many different platforms to share the expertise of their team including a training academy that inspires and empowers the people of tomorrow.

