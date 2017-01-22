In Kooperation mit flockpit.com , das Unternehmen erforscht seit 2012 den Zusammenhang zwischen sozialen Medien und den Märkten und highlighted Tweets, die nach einem Score-System börsliche Relevanz haben. Social Media Finanzmarktdaten, eher US-lastig, die "Flockpit Flows" täglich auf boerse-social.com . Twitter -0.48% 21.01 22:30 timothysykes How to test, test, test & scale in and out stocks https://t.co/ublqrl7e4f gotta test and refine for success $FB $TWTR Walt Disney -0.00% 21.01 22:03 JasperAdvisory How will Avatar Land and Toy Story Land affect Disney? https://t.co/EvGQE7hxxX $DIS SolarCity 0.26% 21.01 21:48 DDMeyers Is SolarCity's Buffalo Solar Plant a Failure? Tesla Thinks So @themotleyfool stocks $TSLA, $SCTY https://t.co/aaTenoI41k ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...