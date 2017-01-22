NVIDIA Priced for Superior GrowthNVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on fire on the chart over the past year, producing a sizzling gain of 283%. but whether it's still worth a look is debatable.The upward projection in NVDA stock is being triggered by the massive demand for its graphics chips, which powers everything from the traditional gaming and graphics to the current demand for chips designed for the intensive artificial intelligence (AI) space.NVDA stock traded at a record $119.93 on December 28, 2016,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...