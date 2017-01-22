GEZE Showcases Innovation Through Their New Line of Syste Solutions Designed Specially for Facade Installation

DUBAI, UAE, January 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At the BAU trade fair 2017, GEZE will be presenting new, innovative products and system solutions that turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE will be introducing complete door and window systems as 'smart solutions'. They improve the comfort, security and energy efficiency of our work and home environments. The highlights of the trade fair presentation include an innovative building automation system for 'smart' technology and new interface modules to integrate GEZE system components into the building network. GEZE uses BACnet and KNX - the globally renowned communication standards in home and building system technology.

Professional Solutions: smart, secure and efficient control of building technology

The GEZE Cockpit building automation system will be showcased for the first time. With this innovative control unit, automated system components from the fields of door, window and safety technology from GEZE and other manufacturers can be networked, monitored centrally and controlled - even via smartphone or tablet. Via the IO 420 interface module, GEZE products can be integrated into network solutions with BACnet, and be networked with each other via BACnet MS/TP.

A unique complete solution is a multifunctional, centrally controlled swing door system with an automated and a manual door leaf. With the 'robust', award-winning Powerturn drive and tried-and-trusted GEZE door closer technology, the door system combines accessible door control, emergency exit protection, fire protection, increased burglar resistance, complete protection when passing the door and remote monitoring. The universal drive design across both door leaves is a visual highlight.

Automated, networked windows create facades that adapt to the climate. For controlled, natural ventilation, GEZE will be presenting facade windows with IQ windowdrives. Via the IQ box KNX interface module, windows can be connected as direct bus users in a KNX building system and be monitored and managed 'smartly'.

Living Solutions: new solutions for the Smart Home

Thanks to the GEZE front door pack, small buildings or single- and multi-family homes become 'smart'. Completely in accordance with the individual wishes, the modular plug & play complete system turns a simple front door into an automated access solution that can be integrated into an existing Smart Home system.

The GEZE ActiveStop door damper integrated into the door provides greater convenience and a completely new 'door experience'. GEZE will also be presenting an additional variant that can be fitted to the door frame as optimum retrofit option.

GEZE focuses on the integrated support of the building technology in a project and supports architects, planners and installation engineers at every stage of a project. At GEZE, we cannot imagine working without Building Information Modeling (BIM) - a method for the optimised planning and design of buildings in a virtual building model. GEZE BIM objects are unique and highly efficient solutions for the uniform and comprehensive layout of doors in all service phases. For the first time, architects, planners and specialists can design doors together. Discover for yourself at the stand how you can simply and securely design customised door solutions using just five multifunctional doors.

"We welcome the new vision developed through intensive research by our engineering team that has been launched in Munich at the BAU Fair and coined 'Smart Facades'," commented Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East. "We are certain that this system along with the strategic perspective of 'GEZE Cockpit' will seamlessly merge innovative engineering and post installation operations to optimize the functionality of today's smart building structures," he concluded.

ABOUT GEZE

The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the barrier-free convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive and Powerturn lines. The integrated all-glass design systems are pure aesthetics. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are a new building automation system and interface modules for integrating GEZE products into networking solutions which turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 394 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year. http://www.geze.com