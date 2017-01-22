Debrett's to Celebrate the 500 Most Influential People in Britain Today

LONDON, January 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tomorrow night will see BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY open its doors to esteemed guests from all walks of British life, including politics, business, law, sport, stage & screen, fashion & art to celebrate the publication of the 2017 DEBRETT'S 500 list in association with The Telegraph Magazine.

BMW and HUGO BOSS are this year's gala partners, with special guests and speakers such as Team GB's most decorated female Olympian, Dame Katherine Grainger, award winning actress Noma Dumezweni and Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee who will arrive arriving in signature luxury BMW 7-Series cars. Other expected VIP guests include Rita Ora with her manager Sarah Stennett, Tamara Ecclestone and Kelly Hopes to name but a few - watch this space for further names.

There will be a silent auction throughout the evening. The generous selection of auction items and experiences range from a black diamond bracelet from the House of Garrard to a once-in-a-lifetime private dining experience for six with BAFTA's award-winning head chef Anton Manganaro.

https://www.debretts.com/debretts-500-2017/

About the Debrett's 500 2017:

45% of the names on the list are new this year with the biggest changes in Politics (72%) and Art (70%) 31 entrants are under 30 (6.2%) Number of women has risen from 33% to 36% BAME has also risen from 10.4% to 11.3% Six sets of siblings Two mother and sons Two married couples The UK's bestselling author of 2016 Joe Wicks moves from Digital & Social to Food & Drink in recognition of his continued influence over the nation's eating habits.

The Debrett's 500, launched in 2014, is the definitive list of the 500 most influential and inspiring people in Britain today. The annual list, which covers 22 sectors, has become the barometer for outstanding achievement. This year, stalwarts including Sir Richard Branson, Dame Helen Mirren and J.K. Rowling are joined by new faces reflecting the two sectors that have seen the greatest change this year including Artist Yinka Shobinare MBE and Director of the National Gallery Dr Gabriele Finaldi. Alongside Politicians Jeremy Corbyn, Jeremy Hunt and Nigel Farage who returns to the list after three years in recognition of his influence and impact during the 2016 EU Referendum.

