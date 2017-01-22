

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 39 passengers were killed and about 69 others were injured when Hirakhand Express, an overnight train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar, derailed in India.



The incident took place around 11:30 pm IST near Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district when the engine and nine coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks.



According to a list provided by Divisional Manager's office 23 bodies have been identified. The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Parvathipuram, Rayagadaa and Vizianagaram and King George Hospital Visakhapatnam.



Of the 69 injured nearly 20 received minor injuries and left for their homes after treatment, while condition of seven is considered serious.



According to preliminary investigations, the accident occurred due to gaps developed in the railway track. The railway safety commissioner has opened an investigation and said will be able to reveal the cause of accident only after a thorough investigation.



