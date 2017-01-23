

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau, and the market may open higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks to bargain hunting and a spike in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher following gains from the property stocks and telecoms.



For the day, the index gained 21.84 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 3,123.14 after trading between 3,095.21 and 3,125.66. The Shenzhen Composite climbed 1.52 percent to end at 1,885.80.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.22 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke added 0.39 percent, Gemdale gained 0.24 percent, PetroChina slid 0.59 percent, China Unicom advanced 0.64 percent and China Shenhua climbed 0.82 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the market moved broadly higher on Friday before pulling back going into the close.



The Dow added 94.85 points or 0.5 percent to 19,827.25, while the NASDAQ rose 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.33 and the S&P was up 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,271.31. For the week, the Dow and the NASDAQ both fell 0.3 percent, while the S&P lost 0.1 percent.



Bargain hunting led to the initial strength, although traders were focused on President Donald Trump's inaugural address after he was officially sworn in as the 45th president.



Trump remained light on policy details in his remarks but pledged to lead an administration that puts America first.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday for a small weekly gain. February WTI oil gained $1.05 or 2 percent to settle at $52.42/bbl. Crude oil was up 0.1 percent for the week.



