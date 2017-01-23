The Military Radar Market to Reach US$18.6 Billion by 2026 and US$167.6 Billion Cumulatively Value

PUNE, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand for global military radars market is expected to be primarily driven by the growing importance of unmanned platforms and modernization of existing military radar systems. Additionally, advent of technologically enhanced radar systems such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) coupled with changing warfare tactics are also providing significant push to the growth of the global military radar market. Along with the major defense spenders in every region, the smaller countries are also undertaking modernization initiatives for installation of improved radar systems for their armed forces.

The global military radar market, valued at US$15.5 billion in 2016, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.84% over the forecast period period, to reach US$18.6 billion by 2026 and cumulatively value US$167.6 billion. The market consists of five categories: airborne radar, ground-based radar, naval radar, space-based radar and sonar systems. The market is expected to be dominated by airborne radar systems, which will account for 28% of the market, followed by ground-based, naval and sonar systems with shares of 25%, 20%, and 15% respectively. The remaining 11% will be accounted for by space-based radar systems. North America is forecast to dominate the sector with a share of 36%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with shares of 26% and 23% respectively.

Companies mentioned are Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Saab, Harris Corporation, Raytheon, ELTA Systems, Selex ES, Rheinmetall, Honeywell International, Aselsan and Thales-Raytheon Systems Company.

