BroadGroup's world-renowned forum for data center and cloud offers insights into enterprise infrastructure opportunities in Asia Pacific

As mega-clouds fuel massive scale data center growth across the Asia Pacific region BroadGroup, the international event and consulting group, will stage the first ever Datacloud Asia (http://www.datacloudasia.com/) the world-renowned forum for data center and cloud on February 23rd in Singapore. The inaugural event brings innovators, investors, industry leaders and enterprises to debate the Asia drivers, challenges and enterprise infrastructure opportunities in the world's premier networking and business deal-making congress for data center and cloud.

The one-day industry event will feature an impressive roster of speakers from leading regional and international players who will provide an impressive enterprise-driven program.

"2017 will herald large-scale Internet of Things deployments, and the need for new edge computing strategies," said Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup. "Asia also has the opportunity to build on increased IT deployment by local and international enterprises and it appears the right time to bring this highly networking and ROI focused forum to support this process."

On the Asia-Pacific market, Asher Ling, Chief Operating Officer of Kingsland Data Center, which recently opened a $100 million five-storey purpose built wholesale data center in Jurong, Singapore, said: "The colossal IT infrastructure that underpins the explosive growth in data, Artificial Intelligence [AI] and the Internet of Things [IoT] will rapidly drive developments and advancements in the hyperscale and retail data center markets. However, diversity across the region will translate into multiple challenges for anyone looking to enter or develop in this market."

Continued Ling: "Identifying the right partner is critical to any success which is why events like Datacloud Asia can offer unparalleled networking opportunities with senior executives from all parts of Asia, who really understand what it takes to do business here."

A special session on the Asian opportunity will discuss data center locations, power availability and connectivity followed by private networking groups for further discussions.

The First Datacloud Asia Awards will also be held on the evening of the 23rd February in Singapore. The awards recognize genuine innovation and continuing evolution of the sector. Hosted by an international personality, this year's Awards ceremony and dinner will be the most exciting night of the year celebrating the best and most pioneering in the multi-billion global industry that data center and cloud has now become.

Access to the dinner and ceremony is open to Gold ticket holders attending Datacloud Asia 2017.

About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company. Established in 2002, the company has achieved recognition and growth through delivering quality research and insight in a number of niche and emerging areas of the telecommunications and technology sector. Its Data Center and Cloud practice is the market leader in providing commercial due diligence, research and analysis for the sector. The company's events portfolio includes Datacloud, Datacloud Awards, Finance and Investment Forum and Dark Fibre Convention brands which deliver high quality international networking and business opportunity events. http://www.broad-group.com/

