

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares and as Donald Trump's inaugural address as U.S. president did not offer any specific details on his economic policies.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 202.95 points or 1.06 percent to 18,934.96, off a low of 18,879.68 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.4 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is declining 1 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Toshiba are rising almost 5 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down more than 1 percent and Honda is losing 1.6 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.7 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major losers, Sompo Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, while Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Olympus are down more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes as well as November figures for its all industry activity index.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar fell to upper 113 yen-range on Monday as Donald Trump's inauguration speech did not specify economic policies expected by traders.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday. Bargain hunting contributed to the initial strength, although traders seemed focused on President Donald Trump's inaugural address after he was officially sworn in as the 45th president.



The Dow advanced 94.85 points or 0.5 percent to 19,827.25, the Nasdaq rose 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.33 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,271.31.



The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday for a small weekly gain, despite further signs that U.S. production will skyrocket. February WTI oil gained $1.05 or 2 percent to settle at $52.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



