

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said that its supervisory board appointed Stephan Holzinger (49) as member and at the same time chairman of the management board with effect as of 1 February 2017. Holzinger was appointed for five years. Martin Siebert (56) will support him as vice chairman of the management board of the company.



Stephan Holzinger will be responsible for corporate strategy, group IT with the future-oriented project Watson, the UKGM as well as internal audit department, the corporate communication department, the compliance department and the corporate headquarters. Apart from co-heading UKGM, Martin Siebert will in the future be responsible for materials logistics and, as before, the legal and HR departments.



Bernd Griewing (55), who is part of the management board as Chief Medical Officer since January 2016 will be responsible for the Medical Board, quality management and hygiene, medical process management as well as network medicine and innovations and furthermore for Bad Neustadt (Saale) and therewith for the first implemented campus project.



Jens-Peter Neumann (57) will continue as Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for accounting, investor relations, construction and technology as well as for the Rh?n-Innovations GmbH. Martin Menger (57) will continue to be responsible for Frankfurt/Oder and Bad Berka as well as for services and logistics and post-merger integration.



Holzinger has been a member of the supervisory board of Rhoen-Klinikum since 2013. He is chairman of the compliance and communications committee and a member of the audit committee and of the investment and strategy committee. Stephan Holzinger will resign from his positions on the supervisory board of RH?N-KLINIKUM AG when becoming chairman of the management board. The membership in the supervisory board of the university hospital UKGM will continue. Holzinger will also continue to be chairman of the management board of Stiftung M?nch, a charitable foundation dedicated to new thoughts for patient treatment and the reform of the health sector.



