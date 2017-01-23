

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0749 against the euro, a 5-week low of 1.2445 against the pound, a 5-day low of 113.44 114.57 against the yen and more than a 2-month low of 0.9981 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0698, 1.2374, 114.57 and 1.0009, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 1.3281 from Friday's closing value of 1.3308.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.7579 and 0.7210 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7552 and 0.7164, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 108.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.78 against the aussie and 0.74 against the kiwi.



