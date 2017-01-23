Fluke Networks Introduces the DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer', World's First Certified Category 8 Field Tester

EVERETT, Washington, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fluke Networks introduces the DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer, the first field tester independently certified and endorsed to meet all the requirements for the Category 8 field testing standard. The DSX-8000 is the latest addition to the Versiv' Cable Certification Family, continuing the Fluke Networks tradition of designing products to help data communications installers more quickly, accurately and profitably achieve system acceptance for copper and fiber jobs.

"The Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer has been confirmed by Intertek to meet the ANSI/TIA-1152-A Level 2G requirements for measurement accuracy," said Antoine Pelletier, Project Engineer - ICT Cabling Products Testing, Intertek. "The availability of testers that meet this standard is an essential milestone in the evolution of Cat 8 and means customers can ensure their installations are standards compliant."

With the launch of a field tester, designers and installers now have the tools they need to deploy Cat 8 in support of 25 and 40 gigabit Ethernet networks. In reaching the milestone of the first Cat 8 field tester, the DSX Series has achieved a number of breakthroughs, including:

The first Permanent Link and Channel adapters with a full 2 GHz range, allowing field certification of TIA Cat 5 through 8 and ISO/IEC Class C through F A and I/II (Class II adapters available Summer 2017)

and I/II (Class II adapters available Summer 2017) The fastest test time: eight-second Cat 6A certification

The first tester to be endorsed by manufacturers of Cat 8 solutions.

The only tester able to test screen continuity along the path of the cabling as required for Level 2G testers.

The only tester capable of testing the optional resistance unbalance measurements critical for guaranteeing operation of advanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems

"While Versiv owners report a fast payback on their investment, contractors expect their testers to last for years", said Eric Conley, vice president and general manager of Fluke Networks. "By purchasing the DSX-8000, they can ensure they will be ready when their customers deploy Cat 8 technology. The combination of strong ROI and future proofing make this the smart buy."

Panduit, a leading network solutions provider, has also endorsed the DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer and verified that it is the only field tester to meet all the Cat 8 requirements.

"Category 8 will offer the promise of smooth migration to higher bandwidths in the data center, with ease of deployment and significant cost saving," stated Marc Naese, Vice President, Data Center Business Unit, Panduit Corporation. "To realize these benefits, customers will need to ensure their installation meets all Cat 8 specifications. Panduit® Labs have evaluated and endorse the Fluke Networks DSX-8000 for certification of our installations."

Availability - The Fluke Networks DSX-8000 CableAnalyzer is available to order now from resellers of Fluke Networks' industry leading Versiv Certification Family.

Resources - For more resources on the Cat 8 standard, Fluke Networks certification programs and products, please turn to www.flukenetworks.com/cat8.

