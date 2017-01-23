Hootsuite's Former CTO Joins The Chemistry Group, to 'Re-invent the World of Work'

LONDON, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ajai Sehgal, former CTO of Hootsuite, has joined talent management company The Chemistry Group (Chemistry) to re-invent the world of work so that people and organisations can be brilliant.

Chemistry enables organisations to make better people decisions, which drive better commercial outcomes. Chemistry defines What Great Looks Like for an organisation, and through innovative technology, enables it to accurately hire and develop to it at scale. Trusted by some of the worlds leading enterprise companies in 32 countries, Chemistry enable millions of people a year to understand where they have the opportunity to be brilliant.

In September 2016, Chemistry launched ground-breaking online tools, including an app that uses unstructured Facebook 'like' data and a mobile game that collects behavioural data and cross-references the sets to help individuals better understand their career potential.

Sehgal joins Chemistry from Hootsuite, where he was CTO/CIO. Previous roles include Vice President of Product and Technology for the Groupon Global Travel, and Vice President of Supply Technology at Expedia where Sehgal was one of the founders. At Chemistry, he'll establish a Seattle office for the company, which will lead on its technology development, and service US-based clients.

Speaking about his new role, Ajai Sehgal, CTO of Chemistry says, "Across the world, there's people stuck in jobs that don't satisfy them. There's a job out there for everybody to be great at. It's just a question of finding it.

"What really impressed me is Chemistry's ability to predict someone's potential with incredible accuracy. I've seen it first hand and it blew me away. The impact for this is really exciting, and will completely re-invent how we work".

Roger Philby, CEO of Chemistry commented, "Over the past decade, we've proved time and time again that it's possible to take the guesswork out of hiring and development. Everyone deserves the opportunity to find a role and a company they can thrive in, and every company's main source of value should be its people; Chemistry enables the ultimate win-win. With Ajai on board, and with his vision, deep understanding of social mapping, and track record of helping companies scale through technology, we'll have the ability to help more people find roles that they will be brilliant at and enable more organisations to fulfil their potential".

Ajai Sehgal will take up his position at Chemistry on the 22nd January, and will be based in Seattle, USA.

