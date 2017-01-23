Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-23 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 16/01/2017 - 20/01/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 16/01/2017 5,019 0.3750 1,882.13 17/01/2017 5,297 0.3732 1,976.84 18/01/2017 5,334 0.3700 1,973.58 19/01/2017 5,482 0.3660 2,006.41 20/01/2017 5,504 0.3700 2,036.48 Total 26,636 0.3708 9,875.44



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 733,834 0.5271 386,813.08



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee