Four directors of international standing and experts in pharmaceutical industry and antibiotics join the Board of Directors: Bernard Fanget, Prof. Vincent Jarlier, Dr. Yannick Plétan and Dr. Charles Woler.

Charles Woler was appointed Chairman of the Board while Philippe Pouletty, Michael Carlos and Christian Pierret remain members of the Board.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces changes in its Board of Directors in line with the strategic decision announced on September 29, 2016 to focus its activities in the fields of health, nutrition, cosmetics, and especially on antibiotics and carotenoids. This decision had led on 5 January to the contribution in kind of DEINOBIOTICS shares to DEINOVE, which now holds 100% of its subsidiary.

At their meeting of January 20, 2017, the Board of Directors appointed Dr. Charles Woler, Bernard Fanget, Prof. Vincent Jarlier and Dr. Yannick Plétan following the resignation of Paul-Joël Derian, Dennis McGrew, Rodney Rothstein, and Nabil Sakkab to whom it expressed its thanks for their contribution to the Company. The four nominations will be submitted for ratification by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2017. Philippe Pouletty, Christian Pierret (representing Truffle Capital) and Michael Carlos (former chairman of the Fragrance Division of Givaudan) remain directors for the remainder of their respective terms. On a proposal from Philippe Pouletty, Charles Woler was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.

This new governance brings DEINOVE invaluable medical, pharmaceutical and managerial resources and more specifically, expertise in drug development, including antibiotics. Microbial resistance is a global problem, as pointed out by the declaration of the UN and WHO on September 21 on the need for new antibiotics1

Philippe Pouletty commented: "DEINOVE enters a promising new phase and the recomposition of the Board allows DEINOVE to access world-class managerial, pharmaceutical and medical skills to move towards the next stages of development of high added-value products. I am delighted that Professor Jarlier, antibiotics specialist, Dr. Plétan and Bernard Fanget, highly experienced in the development of innovative drugs, and Charles Woler have joined us. Charles has the international experience and energy for effective chairmanship of the new Board. I warmly thank the former Board members with whom we planned the strategic refocusing of DEINOVE and its new corporate governance".

Charles Woler, new Chairman of DEINOVE, stated: "Finding new classes of antibiotics is a major public health concern and DEINOVE has the potential to become a world class company in this field. It is with great pleasure that I accompany Emmanuel Petiot and his teams in accelerating their development and exploiting their breakthrough technologies."

Biography of Charles Woler

Charles Woler has over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industry in Europe and the United States. Board member of several biotech companies in France and Europe, including Vice Chairman of Genfit, Charles Woler brings to DEINOVE his broad expertise in strategic and operational management, business development and financing of pharmaceutical innovation.

Charles Woler was formerly Chairman and CEO of Roche France, President and CEO of Cadus Pharmaceutical in the United States, Chairman of Smithkline Beecham Europe and General Manager of Bouchara Group, before heading the company Neuro3d. Subsequently, he headed Endotis Pharma and then the Biomnis Group, acquired in 2015 by Eurofins Scientific.

Charles Woler was also a member of the Inserm-Transfert Initiative Investment Committee from 2005 to 2010, which he was the Chairman of the advisory committee until 2012. He was also Vice Chairman of France Biotech from 2004 to 2007.

Charles Woler is a Medical Doctor, holds a Master's degree and PhD in clinical pharmacology, and an MBA.

Biography of Vincent Jarlier

Since 1996, Vincent Jarlier heads the Department of Bacteriology and Hygiene of the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (Paris). He is an internationally recognized expert on hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and the fight against resistant and multi-resistant bacteria. His expertise will be invaluable for DEINOVE in the development of its research strategy for innovative antibiotics to fight against resistant bacteria. Since 1994, Vincent Jarlier heads the French National reference centre for mycobacteria and resistance to anti-tuberculosis drugs, and since 2000, the survey of multi-resistant bacteria in French hospitals. He founded in 1997 the National observatory for antimicrobial resistance (ONERBA) (coordinating 15 networks dedicated to antibiotic resistance survey) of which he coordinated the Scientific Committee (1997-2004) before becoming President (2006-2010). He was a member of the steering committee of the European Study Group for Antibiotic Resistance Survey (ESGARS) of ESCMID from 1999 to 2008, and is the French representative in the European Antimicrobial Resistance Survey System (EARS-Net), of which he is a member of the steering committee and was the Chairman from 2011 to 2015.

Doctor of medicine, he holds a post-doc in microbiology and immunology, and is author and co-author of hundreds of publications.

Biography of Yannick Plétan

Yannick Plétan is a clinical development specialist.

Entering into the pharmaceutical industry in 1984 after leading a respiratory medicine department in a hospital and collaborating on research initiatives at INSERM for several years, Yannick Plétan headed the "Allergies and Respiratory Diseases" department at the headquarters in Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, before being appointed Medical Director of one of the French subsidiaries of Hoechst Roussel, companies which have now merged into the Sanofi Group. He was successively Chief medical officer, global Head of development and R&D strategy of the Pierre Fabre Research Institute; Head of the Medical and Scientific Division within the French subsidiary of the Pfizer group; and Country medical director of Roche France, where he founded the Roche Foundation for personalized healthcare in partnership with the University of Strasbourg.

Author or co-author of several international guidelines for the WHO (World Health Organization) and ICH (International Conference on Harmonization), and several publications on clinical trial methodology, Yannick Plétan also collaborates with several European and American universities as a Guest Lecturer.

Yannick Plétan is a Doctor of medicine (Paris Descartes University), pulmonologist and immunologist. He holds a Master's degree in clinical pharmacology and pharmacokinetics, a diploma from the Advanced Leadership program (Harvard Business School) and one in Corporate Finance (HEC).

Biography of Bernard Fanget

Bernard Fanget is Vice President Process Development and Manufacturing of Abivax. He has over 30 years experience in pharmaceutical development, particularly in the development of vaccines and recombinant proteins.

Bernard Fanget was previously Senior Vice President in charge of pharmaceutical development at Flamel Technologies and Corporate Vice President of the Global Industrialization division at Sanofi Pasteur. He has developed several large-scale production technologies and obtained registration of many vaccines. He is a member of numerous working groups within the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bernard Fanget graduated in biochemistry from the University of Lyon, France.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 170 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

