Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag® Easy, a proprietary system allowing nucleic acid extraction and PCR setup directly from stool samples. The Amplidiag® Easy provides users with an automated solution accelerating the sample to result time. As the system runs directly from stool primary sample tubes to PCR setup, no manual intervention is required. Moreover, the Amplidiag® Analyzer software can transfer data directly between the Amplidiag® Easy and PCR instruments simplifying greatly the overall workflow.

The platform is specifically designed for and compatible with Mobidiag's Amplidiag® product line, a suite of IVD tests for gastrointestinal infections (see full list: http://mobidiag.com/products/).

"Amplidiag® Easy sets a new standard for multiplex assays in gastrointestinal infections as it allows labs to overcome their main challenges: improve cost-efficiency by reducing hands-on-time and increase sample throughput with automation. In that perspective, we are very pleased to see the adoption of our first platform by the renowned Finnish lab Yhtyneet Medix Laboratoriot for their routine diagnostic screen" said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

About Amplidiag®

Amplidiag® are innovative multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow to screen simultaneously panels of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings.

In addition to Amplidiag® assays, Mobidiag is able to address both high volume and on demand testing with the new Amplidiag® Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag® suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results.

About Mobidiag Ltd.

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with a subsidiary in Paris, France.

In addition to Amplidiag® product lines addressing both high volume and on demand testing, the upcoming Novodiag® platform associated panels will bring a fully automated solution and a platform suitable for smaller volumes and labs.

Visit www.mobidiag.com for more information.

About Yhtynet Medix Laboratories (YML)

Yhtyneet Medix Laboratoriot (United Medix Laboratories Ltd) is a Finnish service company providing an extensive selection of laboratory services to the fields of clinical chemistry, clinical microbiology, pathology and genetics as well as to therapeutic drug testing, drugs of abuse testing and drug testing in sports. YML also supports its customers in local laboratories, covering point-of-care testing and specimen collection services at customer locations. YML serves the healthcare throughout Finland, such as private health clinics, public sector medical laboratories and primary care as well as drug testing in sports both nationally and internationally.

