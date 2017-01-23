Seasoned finance executive Gillian Davies joins leader in direct carrier billing

Boku is pleased to announce the appointment of Gillian Davies as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Ms Davies joins Boku from Banner Managed Communication, part of Adare Group, where she served as interim Finance Director. Prior to this role, Ms Davies spent 11 years as Group Finance Director of London listed 4imprint Group plc, the leading international direct marketer of promotional products. During her tenure at 4imprint, the company saw significant organic growth and a more than six fold increase in share price.

Commenting, Boku CEO Jon Prideaux said, "I am delighted to welcome Gillian Davies to Boku at its new CFO. While new to mobile payments, Gillian brings with her a wealth of experience as well as a fresh perspective that I am sure will serve Boku well as our global operations continue to expand."

About Boku

Boku is a leading direct carrier billing mobile payments company integrated with hundreds of mobile operators all over the world. Its bank-grade payments technology allows consumers to charge purchases to their mobile phone bill. Boku partners with global merchants including Facebook, Sony, Spotify, Riot Games, and many more. Based in San Francisco with offices in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Boku is funded by leading Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and NEA.

