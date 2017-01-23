Arian Silver Corporation - Pánfilo Natera Exploration Update

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

23 January 2017

Pánfilo Natera Exploration Update

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of preliminary exploration work on its wholly-owned La Africana Project ("La Africana") located within the Pánfilo Natera area of central Zacatecas. La Africana is a past-producing high grade silver mine located in close proximity to the Company's San Celso project, and benefits from excellent infrastructure, just 3 kilometres from the Zacatecas-San Luis Potosi highway.

Jim Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Arian Silver commented: "The results from this latest underground sampling programme demonstrate consistently high silver grades at La Africana ranging from around 200g/t Ag up to approximately 1200g/t Ag, and include encouraging lead and zinc grades.

The systematic exploration of our concessions within the State of Zacatecas continues on schedule and some excellent exploration targets are emerging. Further exploration of these targets will involve geophysical methods as well as preliminary drilling programmes."

The Pánfilo Natera area is an emerging mining district that is known to host several large silver and base metal deposits and is located approximately 50 kilometres south of the State capital, Zacatecas. A map of the area is presented here:

http://www.ariansilver.com/assets/img/maps/Arian Silver-Silver-Zac-properties-notes.jpg

La Africana Project

The La Africana area is a brownfield site with all-weather access roads and comprises the past-producing La Africana mine. Geological work recently undertaken by Arian Silver comprising underground mapping and sampling indicates that the La Africana Vein contains significant silver mineralisation over commercially viable widths. The underground workings have been surveyed and the results of this survey indicate mining terminated at approximately 50 metres below surface coinciding with the current water table. Evidence suggests that the mineralisation extends below this level.

The results from the underground sampling programme are set out in the table below:

Sample ID True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Cu (ppm) AF001 2.40 0.17 445.1 2,819 4,913 114 Inc. 0.65 0.01 1,195.0 1,380 2,090 110 AF003 4.97 0.04 259.7 2,070 3,683 260 AF005 1.00 0.08 253.0 3,320 2,160 249 AF008 3.45 0.03 183.9 6,493 3,407 184 AF009 4.46 0.05 178.5 3,308 4,463 178 AF014 3.35 0.02 198.0 6,723 2,944 482 AF015 4.95 0.02 319.0 7,092 3,725 369 Inc. 0.70 0.02 636.0 2,680 1,730 259

Arian Silver is currently conducting a surface mapping and sampling programme with a view to identifying further mineralised structures and exploration targets. The Company expects to provide an exploration update of the La Africana project by summer 2017.

A schematic of La Africana Project showing the location of old mine shafts and vein expressions on the surface is presented here: http://www.ariansilver.com/assets/img/maps/Africana-Project-Map.jpg

Other Projects in the Pánfilo Natera Area

Arian Silver has three additional projects:

Donovan 1

Donovan 2

Navidad

Donovan 1

The Donovan 1 project is located a short distance south of the Bilbao Volcanic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposit and importantly from a geological context, covers the contact between the Pánfilo Natera Batholith and Jurassic Limestones. Recent preliminary work has identified base-metal mineralisation and the presence of copper skarn mineralisation.

Additional exploration is planned to take place on Donovan 1 with the intention of identifying both skarn and VMS-style mineralisation.

Donovan 2

The Donovan 2 project is located close to Arian Silver's wholly-owned San Celso Project and in close proximity to the well-known and world-class San Nicholas copper zinc deposit. Arian Silver, through its recent preliminary exploration programme, has identified several areas that exhibit pathfinder indicators of VMS-style mineralisation. Given the findings to date, Arian Silver is obtaining quotes to undertake ground magnetic geophysics, which will indicate any sub-surface VMS-style mineralisation.

A map of the area of interest is set out here:

http://www.ariansilver.com/assets/img/maps/Donovan-2-and-Milagros-vein-system.jpg

Navidad

The Navidad project is very prospective for epithermal-style mineralisation but is very early-stage and currently represents one of our least explored concessions.

The Company expects to provide a several updates on the work at Donovan 1, Donovan 2, and Navidad throughout the course of this year.

Arian Silver owns mineral concessions over approximately 1,500 hectares in the heart of the Zacatecas mining district, which includes the Company's wholly-owned San Celso project.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation

Jim Williams, CEO

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599 Northland Capital Partners Limited

Gerry Beaney / David Hignell

Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625

OR OR Beaufort Securities Limited

Jon Belliss

Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin / Dominic Barretto

Tel: +44 (0)7768 537 739

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are deemed forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realised or substantially realised, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.