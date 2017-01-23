Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-23 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2017- Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 03.02.2017 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017- Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2017 Coupon payment date LVGB002518A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2017 Government LTGCB21024A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB21024A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Government LVGA000019A Valsts Kase / RIG securities auction Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment date CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN months Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TEO1L TEO LT VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Coupon payment date LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Maturity date LVGB043717A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Coupon payment date LVGB043717A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2017 Coupon payment date LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.