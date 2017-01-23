Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-23 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2017 - Takeover offer LTT1R Latvijas tilti RIG 03.02.2017 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 - Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2017 Coupon payment LVGB002518A Valsts Kase / RIG date Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2017 Government LTGCB21024A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB21024A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Government LVGA000019A Valsts Kase / RIG securities Treasury of Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2017 Coupon payment CAPI120018A Capitalia RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja TLN months Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TEO1L TEO LT VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Interim report, 12 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Coupon payment LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / RIG date Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Maturity date LVGB043717A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2017 Coupon payment LVGB043717A Valsts Kase / RIG date Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2017 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
