(Left) Miikka Anttila (Right) Jari-Matti Latvala on the podium



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 23, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has finished Rallye Monte-Carlo, the oldest and most prestigious round of the FIA World Rally Championship, with a result that has surpassed all expectations on the team's debut: second overall with Jari-Matti Latvala and Miika Anttilla. Juho Hanninen and Kaj Lindstrom also finished the rally, in 16th place, after rejoining on Saturday. This collective result ensures a double score in the manufacturers' standings for the brand new Yaris WRC, placing TOYOTA GAZOO Racing second in the championship after only its first event.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_TOYOTAGAZOO123.jpg(Left) Miikka Anttila (Right) Jari-Matti Latvala on the podiumThe final day of the rally was scheduled to cover four stages over the most famous part of the route: the legendary Col de Turini. This became three stages after the penultimate test was cancelled for reasons of spectator safety. The route was largely dry, but there were still some slippery sections, with rain and snow reported on the stages. Juho crowned his excellent performance with third overall on the Power Stage today, which earned him three driver championship points: so Toyota has scored in both championships on its debut.Quotes:Tommi Makinen (Team Principal)"I'm very happy. This result goes a long way beyond our expectations, as this is really only a development year. We didn't have much experience but our rally was nearly perfect: both crews reacted very well to the changing circumstances and they were able to set stage times in the top three, which is very encouraging.Jari-Matti had a problem with a sensor during the rally, which was distracting him, and there was a worry that if he stopped the car in the stage he might not be able to restart. But how he coped with this was very impressive. A big thank you to the team for all the hard work so far. We still have a lot of work ahead but this is a good start."Koei Saga (Team Vice-Principal)"I'm so happy that we have finished the first rally of our return with a result that is better than expected, as we aim to make ever-better cars. I'd like to thank all our team members and crews for their hard work, as well as all the fans who have been waiting for us to come back for 17 years. It's clear that we have good potential, but our competitors are very strong and we still have plenty of work to do to be regarded as their rivals in a real sense. We'll be doing our best to get there!"Jari-Matti Latvala (Driver car 10)"I am so happy with the result, although I am sorry for Ott Tanak, who was second before he had a problem. If you had told me before the start of the rally that this is where we would finish, I would never have believed it. In fact, this equals my best-ever result on this rally. The last stages were very difficult, like the whole rally was in fact, and my main priority was to look after the tyres. On the final stage there was some snow so it was hard to find the grip. It's been an amazing rally, and it's been fantastic to feel all the support of the fans in particular."Juho Hanninen (Driver car 11)"Today I tried to be as careful as possible in order to be sure of us bringing two cars home on our first rally, which is a fantastic result: especially with one car on the podium. On the last stage it was really difficult to see exactly where the snow and ice was. It's a pity that we made a mistake on Friday as otherwise we had no problems and our pace was good. Considering my lack of experience it was still a good result here for me and as a team we have learned a lot, which is the most important thing. We will try and keep improving now.END OF DAY FOUR:1 Sebastien Ogier / Julien Ingrassia (Ford Fiesta WRC) 4h00m03.6s2 Jari-Matti Latvala / Miika Anttila (Toyota Yaris WRC) +2m15.0s3 Ott Tanak / Martin Jarveoja (Ford Fiesta WRC) +2m57.8s4 Dani Sordo / Marc Marti (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) +3m35.8s5 Craig Breen / Scott Martin (Citroen DS3 WRC) +3m47.8s6 Elfyn Evans / Daniel Barritt (Ford Fiesta WRC) +6m45.0s7 Andreas Mikkelsen / Anders Jaeger (Skoda Fabia R5) +9m32.7s8 Jan Kopecky / Pavel Dresler (Skoda Fabia R5) +12m58.1s9 Stephane Lefebvre / Gabin Moreau (Citroen C3 WRC) +14m43.8s10 Bryan Bouffier / Denis Giraudet (Ford Fiesta R5) +16m09.4s16 Juho Hanninen / Kaj Lindstrom (Toyota Yaris WRC) +32m16.8s(Results as of 16:30 on Sunday, for the latest results please visit www.wrc.com)What's next?:The next round of the FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Sweden from 9-12 February. Sticking with the winter theme, this rally is held exclusively on snow and ice, with the cars running on specialised snow tyres that feature long studs designed to grip into the ice and provide traction. With temperatures that have been known to drop below minus 20 degrees centigrade, it will be another tough test for the brand new Toyota Yaris WRC as it continues its development.About ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.