InDex Pharmaceuticals Will Participate in the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress

InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that the company will have two posters at the 12th congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO). The ECCO congress is the largest congress in the world with a specific focus on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The congress is held in Barcelona, Spain on February 15-18, 2017.

"We are pleased to again having been selected to present data at the largest IBD congress in the world and that our results continue to meet considerable interest from the medical expertise", says Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "Furthermore, this year's congress coincides with the preparations for our next clinical study with the drug candidate cobitolimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Participating in the congress allows us to have an active dialogue with the leading experts in the field and to promote the CONDUCT-study."

Both posters will be presented during the poster session on Friday February 17. The first poster has the title Binding properties of human TLR-9 receptor to cobitolimod - a candidate for treatment of active Ulcerative Colitis in late stage of clinical development, and shows the binding affinity of cobitolimod to the receptor Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9). The second poster has the title IL-10 induction properties of the TLR-9 agonist cobitolimod - a candidate for treatment of active Ulcerative Colitis in late stage of clinical development and shows that cobitolimod can induce a dose dependent release in vitro of the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 from immune cells obtained from both healthy individuals and ulcerative colitis patients.

Abstracts of the posters will be available on the ECCO homepage (www.ecco-ibd.eu) at the end of January.

About The European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO)

ECCO is the largest forum for specialists in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the world. ECCO produces scientific guidelines for the treatment of IBD, organises educational activities, promotes research and represents IBD specialists, and works with patient associations and industry to reduce the burden of disease for the patients. The annual congress attracted more than 5,000 delegates in 2016 and is the largest IBD congress in the world.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a new type of drug that can help patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis back to a normal life. It is a so-called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, with a very favorable safety profile. Data from four placebo-controlled clinical trials indicate that cobitolimod has statistically significant effects on those endpoints that are most relevant in this disease, both from a regulatory and clinical perspective. These endpoints include the key clinical symptoms such as blood in stool, number of stools, and mucosal healing, respectively. Cobitolimod is also known as Kappaproct® and DIMS0150.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

