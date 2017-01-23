

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) and SABIC have signed an agreement under which SABIC will acquire Shell's 50% share in the petrochemicals SADAF joint venture for $820 million resulting in an early termination of the joint venture agreement which was due to expire in 2020. The SADAF joint venture located in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia encompasses six petrochemical plants with a total output of more than 4 million metric tons per year.



Shell said this step will allow the company to focus its downstream activities and make selective investments to support the growth of its global chemicals business. The company noted that its other activities in the country are not impacted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX