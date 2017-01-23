Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 23/01/2017 / 14:51 UTC+8 *ASUSTeK to hold 4Q 2016 Investor Conference on February 15th * ASUSTeK Computer Inc.(TAIEX:2357) announced it will hold 4Q 2016 investor conference in Mandarin on Wednesday, February 15th at 14:30 pm Taipei Time. Mr. Jerry Shen, CEO, and Mr. Nick Wu, CFO will host the conference to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from the investors. A live video webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of ASUS website. A video replay in both Mandarin and English will be available within 8 hours. Conference Schedule: Time: 14:30 pm, Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 Venue: ASUSTeK Headquarter, No.15, Li-De Rd., Beitou, Taipei, Taiwan Live webcast in Mandarin / Replay with English translation at: http://livewebcast.todayir.com/asus_16q4/ [1] ** Overseas investors are welcome to use the webcast. A Q&A session will also be provided for webcast users. Best Regards, Investor Relations ASUSTeK Computer Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TBUSYCQFJW [2] Document title: ASUSTeK to hold 4Q 2016 Investor Conference on February 15th 23/01/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b7eca0591b361cf7547c8a13648431f&application_id=538261&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7203a0b4df2930eac224aa5cf6ddbc0c&application_id=538261&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

