

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), the independent provider of IT infrastructure services that enables users, said that it expects the adjusted pre-tax results for the year ended 31 December 2016 to be in line with the Board's expectations.



Group revenue for the year increased 6% on a reported basis and remained flat in constant currency. Group Services increased by 5% on a reported basis and reduced by 1% in constant currency. Group Supply Chain revenue increased 7% on a reported basis but was flat in constant currency.



UK revenue reduced by 1% for the year, with Services revenue declining by 8% and Supply Chain revenue increasing by 3%. In the fourth quarter, Services revenue reduction was marginally less than that for the full year and Supply Chain was particularly strong.



German revenue increased by 3% in for the year, with Services revenue increasing by 7% and Supply Chain revenue increasing by 1%, all in constant currency.



In France revenue reduced by 10% with a reduction of 3% in Services and 11% in Supply Chain, all in constant currency.



At the end of 2016, Group net funds were 144.5 million pounds, an increase on last year of 23.8 million pounds.



The company said it encouraged by performance in 2016 in Germany and pleased with the progress it has made in France. In the UK, the second half performance has been in line with our revised expectations, set at half year after a disappointing first half performance.



'We expect 2017 to be another year of progress for the Group as we continue our momentum in Germany, maintain our position in France and marginally improve on our 2016 performance in the UK. While in the UK we are reliant on a small number of large opportunities, our Managed Services pipeline across the Group is strong,' the company said.



The company said it looks forward to publishing final results for the year ended 31st December 2016 on 13th March 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX