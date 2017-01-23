sprite-preloader
Montag, 23.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,17 Euro		-0,039
-0,26 %
WKN: 916660 ISIN: FI0009007132 Ticker-Symbol: FOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUM OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,184
15,236
09:28
15,185
15,235
09:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUM OYJ
FORTUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUM OYJ15,17-0,26 %