FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 JANUARY 2017 AT 9.30 EET



Fortum Corporation will change its trading and issuer codes. The changes will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system from 25 January 2017 at the start of trading.



The trading code of Fortum Corporation's share will change from FUM1V to FORTUM and Fortum's issuer code will change from FUM to FORTUM.



As of 25 January 2017, the identifiers will be:



Company name: Fortum Corporation New trading code: FORTUM New issuer code: FORTUM ISIN code: FI0009007132 Order book ID: 24271



