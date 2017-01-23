EXCHANGE NOTICE 2017 23 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



FORTUM CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of Fortum Corporation's trading code from FUM1V to FORTUM will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 25 January 2017. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from FUM to FORTUM.



Updated identifiers:



Company name: Fortum Corporation New trading code: FORTUM New Issuer code: FORTUM ISIN code: FI0009007132 Order book ID: 24271



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



***



TIEDOTE 23.1.2017 OSAKKEET



FORTUM OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



Fortum Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos FUM1V:stä FORTUM:Iksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 25.1.2017 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu FUM:ista FORTUM:iksi.



Uudet perustiedot:



Yhtiön nimi: Fortum Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus FORTUM Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: FORTUM ISIN-koodi FI0009007132 Order book id: 24271



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services