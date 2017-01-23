Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent is Cancelled

LUND, Sweden, Jan 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held January 24, 2017, is cancelled. The Board intends instead to present the proposal for an incentive program for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 17, 2017.

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-regulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's clinical programmes are BI-1206, currently in a Phase I/II for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukaemia and TB-403, in cooperation with Oncurious, currently in Phase I/II for medulloblastoma. BioInvent has an exciting pre-clinical portfolio based on novel immuno-modulatory antibodies that target regulatory T cells (T-regs) and tumour-associated myeloid cells. In December 2016, the Company signed a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc. BioInvent also works with leading academic institutions including the University of Southampton, Cancer Research UK, and Penn Medicine. BioInvent generates revenues from global partnerships, including Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and from its manufacturing facility for the production of antibodies for research through to late-stage clinical trials.

