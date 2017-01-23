

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc. (STHR.L), a specialist staffing business, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit before taxation edged down 1 percent to 37.3 million pounds from 37.7 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share, however, grew 2 percent to 21.2 pence from 20.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 40.8 million pounds, same as last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 23.2 pence, same as last year.



Revenue climbed 13 percent to 959.9 million pounds from prior year's 848.8 milion pounds.



The company recorded robust growth across ICT and Engineering businesses, offset by more difficult trading in Energy and Banking & Finance sectors.



Further, the company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 9.3p per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 14.0p per share, both same as the prior year.



Gary Elden, CEO, said, 'Looking ahead, the heightened level of political and economic uncertainty remains the primary feature of our trading outlook. Against this backdrop we will continue to focus on the Contract market, where we see attractive growth opportunities and which is more resilient in periods of economic uncertainty. As we have done in 2016, we will pay close attention to productivity and underlying costs.'



The company also said that it will will retain a prudent approach to planning and selective investment in growth, while preserving the agility to respond quickly to market opportunities as they arise, in the year ahead.



