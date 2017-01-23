Based on preliminary reporting, TDC upgrades its guidance on 2016 equity free cash flow (EFCF) from EFCF > DKK 1,700m to EFCF ~ DKK 2,100m. The better result is primarily driven by different timing of changes in net working capital.



At the Q3 2016 results announcement, TDC's EFCF guidance was improved from EFCF ~ DKK 1,700m to EFCF > DKK 1,700m.



As earlier announced, TDC's financial statement 2016 will be disclosed on 3 February 2017.



