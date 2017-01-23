GRENOBLE, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/17 --UnitySC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FOGALE Nanotech Group and a leader in inspection and metrology solutions for advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced the opening of its global headquarters in Grenoble, France, the heart of the French Silicon Valley. This location strategically positions the company in one of Europe's key semiconductor research and manufacturing hubs. Officially launched in July 2016, UnitySC now occupies 20,000 sq. ft., half of which is cleanroom space, and is ready to continue its rapid growth.

"Executing this phase of our vision for UnitySC is a major company milestone," said Gilles Fresquet, CEO, UnitySC. "Our journey began when we combined the complementary core capabilities of Altatech's full wafer inspection with FOGALE Semicon's robust metrology solutions. Basing our operations in Grenoble allows us to support our intensive technology development and tool manufacturing while providing additional capabilities to run customers' demonstrations."

UnitySC's complete portfolio for advanced process control allows all-around and through wafer metrology and inspection for 3D TSV, fan-out wafer-level packaging, wafer thinning, micro bumping, and MEMS, as well as substrate applications. Tools developed by UnitySC combine multiple optical techniques, from UV to IR, based on microscopy, interferometry, spectrometry, full-field profilometry, line scan 2D and 3D confocal chromatic, phase-shift deflectometry, and darkfield Doppler velocimetry. UnitySC customers include the largest foundries, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service providers, and R&D centers.

UnitySC will be exhibiting at the SEMI European 3D Summit, Jan. 23-25, 2017 at the Minatec Campus in Grenoble. Please stop by to learn more, or email Yann Guillou to arrange a meeting.

ABOUT UNITYSC

UnitySC is recognized worldwide as a key player in inspection and metrology, combining advanced technologies in automated optical inspection and 3D imaging with microscopy, temporal-mode interferometry, and spectrometry, which enables customers to deliver higher yields and faster time to market. Customers include the largest foundries, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service providers, and R&D centers. We provide standard and customized solutions adapted to specific industrial needs and constraints, enabling a new era in process control. Headquartered in Grenoble, France, the company maintains offices in Taiwan and is supported by a network of representatives and distributors. Learn more at unity-sc.com.

ABOUT FOGALE NANOTECH GROUP

At FOGALE Nanotech, we deliver visionary technologies that foster progress for people. Created in 1983 by a group of high-profile engineers, we are passionate about inventing innovative technologies that facilitate tomorrow's life. Through collaboration with major players across industries, FOGALE Nanotech has quickly expanded into a diversified industrial group and is now known as the worldwide reference in the field of high-accuracy dimensional metrology. Our cutting-edge products and engineering know-how are acknowledged in the most demanding industries, such as automotive, defense, aeronautics, telecommunications and nuclear energy, in Europe, the United States and Asia. For more information, visit: http://www.fogale.fr/.

Corporate Contact

Yann Guillou

UnitySC

Tel: +33 456 526 800

y.guillou@unity-sc.com



Press Contact

Eric Lawson

Impress Labs

Tel: +1 480-276-9572

eric@impresslabs.com



