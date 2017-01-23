Sexy, "Game-Changing" Incontinence Underwear Hits the UK

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first, non-disposable, stylish and sexy incontinence underwear has hit the UK and is set to be a game-changer for the one-in-three women that suffer from bladder leakage.

Until now, women had to make do with bulky disposable pads, but Confitex has launched a range of beautifully designed, washable and reusable incontinence lingerie, which look and feel just like regular underwear, allowing wearers to be confident about their daily lives.

While still considered a taboo by many, high-profile celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Fergie, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry are starting to break the silence that surrounds the unspoken epidemic. It remains rare for women to be candid about the condition though: studies in the UK have found that 70% of those suffering from incontinence won't discuss the matter - not even with their doctor.

"Our underwear is beautiful, environmentally responsible and perfect for people who don't want their condition to hold them back," says Confitex co-founder and CEO Dr. Mark Davey, who first launched the brand in New Zealand. "We believe it is a game-changer, so much so that we showcased our collection at New Zealand Fashion Week - including the first G-string designed for LBL."

Dr. Davey continues: "Pads and disposable underwear are neither environmentally friendly nor overly comfortable - and buying them regularly is costly and can be embarrassing at the supermarket or pharmacy. Because Confitex look just like normal underwear, the embarrassment factor is removed and they can simply be put in the wash after each wear, making them a far more cost-effective and environmentally friendly option."

Pelvic floor weakness, leading to a loss of bladder control, is usually associated with having had a baby or simply getting older, but young women can also be at risk of developing incontinence by doing too many high-intensity interval training (HIIT) work outs. A larger issue might be perceived stigma surrounding the issue. "People are ashamed," says Dr. Lynsey Hayward, president of the International Urogynecological Association. "People hide. They stop going to social functions. They work around the problem. They stop exercising, playing football with the kids...They make their lives smaller to keep the problem secret. A lot of women don't tell their husbands."

Bladder incontinence isn't exclusive to women: men with prostate problems suffer from it too, with one in 10 having the condition. In response, Confitex has also designed men's trunk briefs, which look and feel just like regular briefs.

Confitex products are available in light and moderate absorbency lines in a range of colours and styles. They are currently available direct-to-consumers via www.confitex.co.uk.

